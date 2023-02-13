PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Reaches $3.91 on Major Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for $3.91 or 0.00018071 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $651.02 million and approximately $72.31 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 366,858,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,375,370 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

