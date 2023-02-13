Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Park City Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Park City Group Trading Down 2.8 %

PCYG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,069. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $113.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Park City Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. 25.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Further Reading

