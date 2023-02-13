Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after buying an additional 51,032 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $729,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.8 %

PH stock opened at $348.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.84 and a 200-day moving average of $290.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $357.42.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,915.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,356 shares of company stock worth $8,271,992 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.46.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.