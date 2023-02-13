Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 186,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 123,213 shares.The stock last traded at $15.25 and had previously closed at $15.10.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Patria Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Patria Investments Stock Up 1.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $828.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.57.
About Patria Investments
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
