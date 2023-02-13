Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 186,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 123,213 shares.The stock last traded at $15.25 and had previously closed at $15.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Patria Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $828.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Patria Investments

About Patria Investments

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 135.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 14.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 54,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.