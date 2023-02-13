Payden & Rygel Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,290,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of MRO opened at $27.75 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.