Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGSS. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,040,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 139,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,168,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,276,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGSS remained flat at $10.35 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.77.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

