Pegasus Partners Ltd. Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 13,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 151,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $2,516,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,374,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,497,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,390,000 after purchasing an additional 214,966 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC remained flat at $35.58 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,831,563. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $48.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $285.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

