Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $11.71 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $11,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,245,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,403,000 after buying an additional 48,758 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 397.2% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 30,406 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 95,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XLG traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $300.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,045. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.62. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.46 and a fifty-two week high of $359.26.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

