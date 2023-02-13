Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.5% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $318.18. The stock had a trading volume of 190,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,716. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $357.42.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.54.

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

