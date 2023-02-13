Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $3.98 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.8% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,463. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.50. The stock has a market cap of $243.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

