Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $311,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.11. 11,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,656. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.81.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

