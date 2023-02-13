Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Moody’s by 14.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,662,000 after acquiring an additional 45,601 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 84.9% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $3.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $310.39. 28,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.55. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $346.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.