Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $77.08 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.8% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $411.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,561. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

