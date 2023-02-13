Pegasus Partners Ltd. Invests $296,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,958,178. The company has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

