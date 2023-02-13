Pegasus Partners Ltd. Invests $296,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,958,178. The company has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
- There’s a Lot to Love About Mineralys’ Valentine’s Day IPO
- Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.