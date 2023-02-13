Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 5,684 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Markel Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MMM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.33. The company had a trading volume of 276,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.46 and a 200 day moving average of $124.62. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $159.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

