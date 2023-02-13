Pegasus Partners Ltd. Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $92,450,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.29. The company had a trading volume of 235,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

