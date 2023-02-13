Pegasus Partners Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Markel Corp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.26. 28,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,917. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.07. The firm has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,764. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

