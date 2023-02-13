PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) CEO Arthur H. Penn Buys 30,000 Shares

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 30,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,432,853.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PennantPark Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

PNNT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 541,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,876. The company has a market cap of $373.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.55. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 114.60%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.68%.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 290,107 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 7.6% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 2,634,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 186,582 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 35.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 105,465 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 60,363 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Featured Articles

