Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF) Short Interest Update

Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Liberum Capital began coverage on Pensana in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Pensana Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pensana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pensana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.