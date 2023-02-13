Pentair (PNR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pentair (NYSE: PNR):

2/1/2023 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $49.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Pentair was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/20/2023 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Pentair was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

1/6/2023 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Pentair was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2023 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2022 – Pentair was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/21/2022 – Pentair was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2022 – Pentair was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 495,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $60.85.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Pentair by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 162.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pentair by 50.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

