PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepperLime Health Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEPL. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,993,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition by 163.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 719,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 446,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,641,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,511,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Price Performance

PepperLime Health Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,575. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

About PepperLime Health Acquisition

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

