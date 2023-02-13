Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Update

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the January 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PYNKF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

