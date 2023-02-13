Persimmon (LON:PSN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($19.23) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,854 ($34.31) to GBX 1,207 ($14.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,700 ($20.44) to GBX 1,600 ($19.23) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Persimmon to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.41) to GBX 2,150 ($25.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Persimmon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,697.40 ($20.40).

Persimmon Stock Performance

LON PSN traded down GBX 57.60 ($0.69) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,433.40 ($17.23). The stock had a trading volume of 757,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,071. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,337.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,398.69. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.39) and a one year high of GBX 2,498 ($30.03). The stock has a market cap of £4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

