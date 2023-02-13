Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $13.70

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $12.80. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 587 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Pharming Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
The company has a market cap of $840.19 million, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.40.
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
