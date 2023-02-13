Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $13.70

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $12.80. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 587 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pharming Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $840.19 million, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

About Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

