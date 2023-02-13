Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Shares Down 9.1%

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG – Get Rating) dropped 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 11,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 4,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Phoenix Footwear Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

About Phoenix Footwear Group

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing and sale of women’s footwear. It operates under the Trotters, Bueno and SoftWalk brands, which are sold through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

