Pirate Chain (ARRR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $214,051.38

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001897 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $80.90 million and approximately $214,051.38 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00199551 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00071916 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00055973 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

