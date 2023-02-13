Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Up 2% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $79.24 million and $270,026.58 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001880 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00198445 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00071849 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00054931 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

