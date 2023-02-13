PlayDapp Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.22 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $116.27 million and $16.22 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00423683 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,039.22 or 0.28065561 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000167 BTC.

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

