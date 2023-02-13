Polymath Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Polymath has a total market cap of $164.88 million and $251,396.22 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000824 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18190585 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $334,025.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars.

