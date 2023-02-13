Populous Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Populous has a market cap of $3.39 million and $216,752.81 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00423683 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,039.22 or 0.28065561 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

