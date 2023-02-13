Premia One Day Trading Volume Hits $231,650.86 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Premia has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $231,650.86 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003609 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Premia has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Premia

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

