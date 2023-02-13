Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Short Interest Update

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the January 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,539,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Premier Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of Premier Biomedical stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 378,653,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,608,121. Premier Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Premier Biomedical

Premier Biomedical, Inc is a research-based company, which engages in the development and discovery of medical products. It focuses on the development and distribution of hemp oil based topical pain relief products. The company was founded by Mitchell S. Felder on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

