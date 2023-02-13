Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Short Interest Update

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the January 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,539,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Premier Biomedical Stock Performance
Shares of Premier Biomedical stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 378,653,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,608,121. Premier Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About Premier Biomedical
