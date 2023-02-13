Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Raised to C$124.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

PRBZF stock opened at $67.22 on Thursday. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.25.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

