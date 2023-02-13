Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 202,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 251,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.08. 1,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,837. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Presidio Property Trust has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.28.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

