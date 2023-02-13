PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

PriceSmart has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PriceSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PSMT stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.10. 9,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,763. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Souhrada sold 1,228 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $87,151.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,608 shares in the company, valued at $327,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, EVP Christopher S. Souhrada sold 1,228 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $87,151.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank Ramon Diaz sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $169,597.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,725.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,182 shares of company stock worth $2,822,651 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PriceSmart by 13.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 105.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

