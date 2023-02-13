Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Short Interest Update

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the January 15th total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 364.3 days.

PMREF remained flat at C$11.68 during trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.98. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$8.84 and a 1-year high of C$11.68.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls comprises real estate properties. The assets are located in Canada. Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls(TSX:PMZ.UN) operates independently of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust as of December 31, 2021.

