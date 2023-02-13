ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Down 3%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.43 and last traded at $13.45. Approximately 9,476,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 29,471,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,038,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,087,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 481,143 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,603,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,267,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

