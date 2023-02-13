Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
PROV opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $102.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
