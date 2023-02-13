Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Price Performance

PROV opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $102.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

About Provident Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.