PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $1,595,520.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $1,595,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,642,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,111,964.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.79. 546,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,569. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of PTC

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 1,527.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

