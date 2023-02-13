Public Equities L.P. Invus Acquires 11,451 Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $37,101.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,573,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,299,105.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.78. 1,436,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,581. The company has a market cap of $198.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

