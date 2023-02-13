Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $21,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,908. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.