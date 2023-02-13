Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $21,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance
Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,908. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
