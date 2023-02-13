Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives $68.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on PUBGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €75.00 ($80.65) to €82.00 ($88.17) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.12) to €71.00 ($76.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.12) to €72.00 ($77.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €66.00 ($70.97) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

PUBGY stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

