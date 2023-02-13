Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Qantas Airways Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QABSY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,184. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. Qantas Airways has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

