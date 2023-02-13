qPULA Trading Management LP Takes $203,000 Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Price Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

