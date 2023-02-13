qPULA Trading Management LP Takes $375,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Shopify accounts for about 3.3% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $48.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.98. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $89.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

