Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.9% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $411.27. 210,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,561. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.34 and its 200 day moving average is $394.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

