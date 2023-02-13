Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 414 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $45.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,788. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.99. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

