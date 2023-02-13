Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.72. 3,089,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,851,410. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $286.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

