Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,845 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,045,553. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.06. The company has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

