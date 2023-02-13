Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 6,639 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $139.38. 405,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,043,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.